StockNews.com Upgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to Sell

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.15. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

