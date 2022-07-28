Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.