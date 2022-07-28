Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Li Ning Price Performance
LNNGF opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.
Li Ning Company Profile
