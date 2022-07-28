Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Frontline Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of FRO stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -198.60 and a beta of 0.16. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
