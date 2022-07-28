Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -198.60 and a beta of 0.16. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

