StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of TOUR opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

