Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$1.20 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$1.20 price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 5.1 %

QUIS stock opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$221.22 million and a PE ratio of -9.84.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.