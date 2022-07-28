Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital



Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.



