Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 214.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after buying an additional 782,542 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,282,000 after buying an additional 223,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,910,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after buying an additional 44,794 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57.

