Comerica Bank Purchases 1,537 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 883,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

