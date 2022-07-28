Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Tivity Health worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 85,577 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 213,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 82,646 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 665,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 74,770 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

