Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE BX opened at $97.72 on Monday. Blackstone has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,509,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,777 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $12,614,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,021,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

