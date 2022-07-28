Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Nabors Industries worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NBR opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.81. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

