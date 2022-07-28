Short Interest in Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Decreases By 81.3%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

DMIFF stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.27. Diamcor Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

