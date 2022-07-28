Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in July

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASTY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €180.00 ($183.67) to €185.00 ($188.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.36.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

DASTY opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

