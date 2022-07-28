Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,359,000 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the June 30th total of 35,632,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,795.0 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

Country Garden stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Country Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

