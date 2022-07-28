Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 2,083.3% in July

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 2,083.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CRARY opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRARY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €10.70 ($10.92) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Further Reading

