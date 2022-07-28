Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 2,083.3% in July

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 2,083.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CRARY opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.80.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRARY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €10.70 ($10.92) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
