Scotiabank Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

