Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $239.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 3.02.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

