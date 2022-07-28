Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in July

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the June 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

CNRFF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

See Also

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 6 shopping centers.

