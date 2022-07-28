Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in July

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the June 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
CNRFF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
