Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.