Analysts Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT at $19.70

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Institutional Trading of Umpqua

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,977 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 280,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 957,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 123,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.