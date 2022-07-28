Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

