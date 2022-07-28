Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 395.38 ($4.76).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.16) to GBX 310 ($3.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.04) on Friday. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 230.40 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,768.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.51.

In other news, insider Peter Dilnot bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($32,168.67). In related news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($32,168.67). Also, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.25), for a total value of £31,914 ($38,450.60).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

