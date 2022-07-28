Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$74.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$74.00.

LSPD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

LSPD opened at C$24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.60. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$19.58 and a 52-week high of C$165.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.36.

Insider Transactions at Lightspeed Commerce

About Lightspeed Commerce

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at C$361,630.46. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at C$361,630.46. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,904. Insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $172,568 over the last quarter.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

