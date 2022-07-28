United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UAMY stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 13.22. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 3.26%.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

