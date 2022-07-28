William Blair Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Market Perform

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZEN. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,996 in the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Zendesk by 1,583.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 445,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Zendesk by 581.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 256.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 50.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 341,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

