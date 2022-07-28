World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WWE stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.