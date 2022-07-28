Piper Sandler Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $147.00.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of WLK opened at $94.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. Westlake’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

In other Westlake news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190 in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

