U.S. Silica (SLCA) to Release Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

SLCA opened at $12.37 on Thursday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $933.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

