IDACORP (IDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY22 guidance at $4.85-$5.05 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDA stock opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

