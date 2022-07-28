Rover Group (ROVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Rover Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Rover Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rover Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $787.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Rover Group

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Rover Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.