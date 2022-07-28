Mirion Technologies (MIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 935,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 604,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

