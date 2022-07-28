LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
