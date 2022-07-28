Definitive Healthcare (DH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have issued reports on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

