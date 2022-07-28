Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $5.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

