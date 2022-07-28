Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FOCS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.17.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

