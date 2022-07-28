East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.63.
East West Bancorp Price Performance
EWBC stock opened at $70.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.