Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.43.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Performance

EVBG stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Everbridge by 1,959.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Tensile Capital Management LP bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $11,775,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.