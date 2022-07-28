Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Lowered to $90.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,858,636.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

