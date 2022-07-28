Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.89.
Cirrus Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $95.84.
Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
Featured Articles
