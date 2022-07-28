Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.89.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Articles

