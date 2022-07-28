DA Davidson Raises City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target to $91.00

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $91.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. City has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 37.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. City’s payout ratio is 40.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of City by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of City by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 294,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

