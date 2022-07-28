CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLSK. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

CLSK stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 498,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,952 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 602,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 494,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

