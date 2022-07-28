JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Century Casinos Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $240.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

