BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 197.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.80. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.