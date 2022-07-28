BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Given New $24.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on BayCom to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $19.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $260.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BayCom has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in BayCom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in BayCom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BayCom by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BayCom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

