Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $176.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,534 shares of company stock worth $63,724,140 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.