Rosenblatt Securities Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $185.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

CDNS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $176.62 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,534 shares of company stock valued at $63,724,140 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

