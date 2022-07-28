Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,209.95% and a negative return on equity of 599.24%. Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.