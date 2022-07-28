Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s current price.
AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
