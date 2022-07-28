Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

