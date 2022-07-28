AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $34.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in AMC Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

